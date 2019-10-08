Dr. John Dowd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dowd, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dowd, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, MA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
Dr. Dowd works at
Locations
Emerson Hospital310 Baker Ave Ste 175D, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3835
Concord Gastroenterology Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 740, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3835Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dowd made sure I was very well taken care of, and that any issues I had were closely monitored. I could not recommend him any more highly.
About Dr. John Dowd, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowd works at
Dr. Dowd has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowd.
