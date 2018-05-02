Dr. John Downing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Downing, MD
Dr. John Downing, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Downing Eye Care1724 Rockingham Ave Ste 204, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 288-6061
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center at Franklin
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Staff was very friendly and outgoing. Dr. Downing was very pleasant and knowledgeable. Great office, great staff, great physician. Highly recommend!!
- Naval Hospital|Parkland Health &amp;amp; Hospital System
- University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Downing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downing accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downing has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downing.
