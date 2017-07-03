Dr. Drewniany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Drewniany, MD
Overview of Dr. John Drewniany, MD
Dr. John Drewniany, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Drewniany works at
Dr. Drewniany's Office Locations
Jacksonville Hand Associates14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 262-8442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Drewniany is a very professional and skilled sergon. He operated and corrected a serious problem with my hand. He has great communication skills and really cares about his patients. Today my hand feels as good as new.
About Dr. John Drewniany, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1427012095
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drewniany accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drewniany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Drewniany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drewniany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drewniany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drewniany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.