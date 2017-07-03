See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. John Drewniany, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (19)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Drewniany, MD

Dr. John Drewniany, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.

Dr. Drewniany works at Jacksonville Hand Associates in Jacksonville, FL.

Dr. Drewniany's Office Locations

    Jacksonville Hand Associates
    14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 262-8442
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2017
    Dr Drewniany is a very professional and skilled sergon. He operated and corrected a serious problem with my hand. He has great communication skills and really cares about his patients. Today my hand feels as good as new.
    Steve B in Jacksonville, FL — Jul 03, 2017
    About Dr. John Drewniany, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427012095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drewniany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drewniany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drewniany works at Jacksonville Hand Associates in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Drewniany’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Drewniany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drewniany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drewniany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drewniany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

