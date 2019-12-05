See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. John Drouilhet, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Drouilhet, MD

Dr. John Drouilhet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Drouilhet works at Dr. Ann Harada in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drouilhet's Office Locations

    Retina Associates of Hawaii Inc.
    1329 Lusitana St Ste B8, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-8483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Dr. Drouilhet gave me the most thorough, detailed, and analytical care to repair my torn retina. He made time for me to fly over despite being busy and followed up thoroughly and repeatedly to see how I was. His staff was friendly and so helpful gave me an education into what was happening. I can think Dr. Drouilhet for saving my eyesight in my right eye by working long and late into the afternoon and evening. He was very kind and gracious and made me comfortable. He and his staff is the best, and I am so grateful!
    About Dr. John Drouilhet, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528066487
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    • St Francis Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Drouilhet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drouilhet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drouilhet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drouilhet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drouilhet works at Dr. Ann Harada in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Drouilhet’s profile.

    Dr. Drouilhet has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drouilhet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drouilhet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drouilhet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drouilhet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drouilhet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

