Overview of Dr. John Dudzinski, DO
Dr. John Dudzinski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
Dr. Dudzinski's Office Locations
-
1
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044
-
2
Levy Medical Plaza1235 Old York Rd Ste 222, Abington, PA 19001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudzinski?
Dr Dudzinsky is new to me, and I am extremely pleased with his services. He is very patient explaining things to me, nice bedside manor, and I feel he's very competent. After being with my original Dr for 25 years before he retired, I was pleasantly surprised and very comfortable with him. I would recommend this physician.
About Dr. John Dudzinski, DO
Internal Medicine
English
Male
- 1386910933
Education & Certifications
Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudzinski accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dudzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudzinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.