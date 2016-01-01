Dr. John Duell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Duell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Duell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Duell works at
Locations
-
1
Smg Hawthorn535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
-
2
Hawthorn Medical Associates531 Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Duell, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duell works at
Dr. Duell has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.