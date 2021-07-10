Dr. John Duffy III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Duffy III, MD
Overview of Dr. John Duffy III, MD
Dr. John Duffy III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Duffy III's Office Locations
Tuscaloosa Urology Center Llp1780 Mcfarland Blvd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-7351
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 345-7351
Southeast Hospice Network LLC1410 Mcfarland Blvd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-7351
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Duffy's care to be exceptional. He took the time to address all the questions and issues that I was experiencing. This was helpful considering that patients like myself that up in years can find a physician like Dr. Duffy that will take the time to truly understand their patient.
About Dr. John Duffy III, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1568519437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.