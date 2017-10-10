Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD
Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Duggan Jr works at
Dr. Duggan Jr's Office Locations
Msi San Jose Rapid Response Laboratory2516 Samaritan Dr Ste N, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Duggan is the best. Listened to all my concerns and explained everything clearly. Great friendly staff. Cool office environment. I highly recommend Dr Duggan Best Regards Scott Crawford
About Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851313514
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggan Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggan Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggan Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.