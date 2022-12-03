Dr. John Duhn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Duhn, DO
Dr. John Duhn, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Allendale, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Duhn works at
SHMG Family Medicine - Allendale4868-2 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401 Directions (616) 391-2800
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr Duhn is absolutely positively the best doctor I've ever had after living 20 years in the US!!!!
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English
- 1821043613
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT
