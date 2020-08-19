Overview

Dr. John Duke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Duke works at DUKE MEDICAL in Searcy, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.