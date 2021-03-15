See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tampa, FL
Dr. John Dunning, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Overview of Dr. John Dunning, MD

Dr. John Dunning, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Dunning works at USF Health Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dunning's Office Locations

    USF Cardiothoracic Surgery & Transplantation
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 820, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 844-3228
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd # 62, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 974-2201

Hospital Affiliations
  Tampa General Hospital

Pericardial Disease
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Pericardial Disease
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery

Pericardial Disease
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Transplant
Lung Transplant
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Surgery
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Thoracentesis
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Reconstruction Surgery
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Root Surgery
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Biliary Atresia
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Dissection
Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Fistula
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagostomy
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Defect Repair
Heart Tumors, Benign
Impella Device
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Removal, Open
Lung Surgery
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maze Procedure
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Resection of Cardiac Tumor
Secondary Hypertension
Septic Embolism
Tracheal Surgery
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Ventricular Assist Device
Ventricular Fibrillation
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr. Dunning saved my life in a miraculous way. He did an emergency heart transplantation operation on me. My condition was so complicated and dare that I was halfway away when entered the surgery room with hair-thin chances to make it. However, this great man had the skills, intellect, knowledge, and experience to beat the negative odds in such a way that makes him explicitly distinct from other good surgeons. To say he is a great surgeon is an understatement and definitely can't quite describe what a precious gift he is for all fortunate patients he can help. Whenever anyone can have his help, do yourself a favor and get the best possible help you can find in - Dr. John Dunning!
    Geno J — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. John Dunning, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    English
    1720581937
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dunning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunning works at USF Health Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dunning’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

