Overview of Dr. John Dunning, MD

Dr. John Dunning, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.



Dr. Dunning works at USF Health Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.