Overview of Dr. John Durham, DPM

Dr. John Durham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Durham works at Upperline Foot And Ankle in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.