Dr. John Durham, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Durham, DPM
Dr. John Durham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Durham's Office Locations
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic2111 Glenwood Dr Ste 104, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 647-1550
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic499 E Central Pkwy Ste 120, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 331-7844
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My painful foot injury was promptly and professionally diagnosed and treated by Dr. Durham. I am now pain free. Thanks
About Dr. John Durham, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1235103268
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgery Program, Houston, Tx
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
