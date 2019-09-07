Dr. John Durkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Durkin, MD
Overview
Dr. John Durkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Locations
University and M Cancer Center1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Univ. of New Mexico Dermatology1021 MEDICAL ARTS AVE NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Durkin is a great doctor. He's smart, nice, took time to explain my possible condition to me. I highly recommend him. The only down side is that it's hard to get an appointment with him.
About Dr. John Durkin, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Univeristy Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania State University
- Dermatology
Dr. Durkin speaks Spanish.
