Overview of Dr. John East, DO

Dr. John East, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. East works at Addison Pain & Regenerative Medicine in Addison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.