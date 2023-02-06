Dr. John East, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. East is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John East, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John East, DO
Dr. John East, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. East works at
Dr. East's Office Locations
Addison Pain & Regenerative Medicine16633 Dallas Pkwy Ste 150, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (972) 640-1157Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John East, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. East has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. East accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. East using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. East has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. East speaks Spanish.
448 patients have reviewed Dr. East. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. East.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. East, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. East appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.