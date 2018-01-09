Dr. John Eastone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eastone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Eastone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Eastone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eastone has been great from the beginning. He is one who will advocate for the patient and medicines that might be needed.
About Dr. John Eastone, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225079312
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eastone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eastone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eastone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eastone has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eastone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eastone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eastone.
