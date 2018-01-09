Overview

Dr. John Eastone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Eastone works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.