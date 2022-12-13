Overview of Dr. John Eatman, MD

Dr. John Eatman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Mcgovern Medical School At The University Of Texas Health And Science Center At Houston and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Eatman works at Meritas Health Neurology - 81st Ter in Kansas City, MO with other offices in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.