Overview

Dr. John Eckenrode, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.