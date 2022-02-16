Dr. Edelen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Edelen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Edelen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Locations
Wai F Yeung MD3466 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste C100, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (510) 549-4220
- 2 3300 Webster St Ste 404-410, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 549-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy to have him as my heart doctor. Very nice clear explanations and manner. Not rushed and listens carefully. Very highly rated. D Tepper. Berkeley ca
About Dr. John Edelen, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1831183383
Education & Certifications
- Presby-Pacific Med Ctr
- Colum-Presby Med Ctr
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Edelen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edelen speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelen.
