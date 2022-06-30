Overview of Dr. John Edwards, MD

Dr. John Edwards, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Houston ENT & Allergy in Kingwood, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.