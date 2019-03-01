Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD
Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Edwards Jr' Office Locations
Pasadena Urological Medical Group112 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 796-8102
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
OUTSTANDING doctor. I recommend him. Compassionate, kind and very knowledgeable. Put me at ease right from the start! Again, OUTSTANDING!
About Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD
- Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1417905639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards Jr has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edwards Jr speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards Jr.
