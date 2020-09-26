Dr. John Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Edwards, MD
Dr. John Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
-
1
Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, VA595 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 654-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Dr. Edwards has the right stuff. He gave me a double knee replacement in November and replaced my hip in August. Two surgeries within a year. Both surgeries went well. My post-op xrays were perfect and I am no longer crying in pain. His face lights up when he sees how well you are at the 6 weeks checkup. He is very kind and compassionate. He has a terrific team in his practice. Everyone from the check in clerks, X-ray technician, nurses, and PA were very responsive to my needs. I highly recommend this team.
About Dr. John Edwards, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679553523
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Summa Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.