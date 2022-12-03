Dr. John Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Egan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Egan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egan?
Dr. Egan was very polite and extremely helpful
About Dr. John Egan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295977221
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.