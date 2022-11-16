See All Hand Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. John Eggleston III, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (30)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. John Eggleston III, MD

Dr. John Eggleston III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of California

Dr. Eggleston III works at Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery Associates Pllc in Austin, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eggleston III's Office Locations

    Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery Associates Pllc
    12201 Renfert Way Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 763-4545
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    St Davids Surgical Hospital A Campus of North Austin Medical Ctr
    1201 W Louis Henna Blvd, Austin, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 248-7000
    DFW Area
    1250 8th Ave Ste 575, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-8580
    William A Barbour MD
    1015 E 32nd St Ste 306, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 815-0123
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • St. David's Medical Center

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Congenital Hand Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) Flap Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Hand Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
PAP Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Eggleston has been caring for me since I was diagnosed with breast cancer in Dec 2020. Upon meeting him, both my husband and I felt like we were talking to a long lost friend. He is professional, personable, meticulous, warm, very precise, has THE best bedside manner, and is a darn good plastic surgeon. Not only is HE wonderful, but his entire office staff is just as great. Sara in particular is quite special. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone. If you're lucky enough to have him help you surgically "get your body back to normal" both during and after breast cancer treatments, count your lucky stars and trust that you are in the best hands possible. We love you Dr. E and appreciate all you did for me.
    — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Eggleston III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366529216
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eggleston III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eggleston III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggleston III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggleston III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggleston III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggleston III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

