Overview of Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD

Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Ehrenfried works at Surgical Associates Kingsport in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.