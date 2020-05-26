See All General Surgeons in Kingsport, TN
Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Kingsport, TN
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD

Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Ehrenfried works at Surgical Associates Kingsport in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ehrenfried's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates Kingsport
    444 Clinchfield St Ste 2900, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 245-6101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 26, 2020
    He is a good surgeon and a caring person. He explained everything about my procedure. The followup appointments were good he made sure that I didn't have didn't have any questions. The nursing stall and office personal were excellent.
    — May 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD
    About Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD

    General Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    1841369402
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Medical Education

