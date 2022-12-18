Dr. John Ehteshami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehteshami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ehteshami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ehteshami, MD
Dr. John Ehteshami, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Ehteshami works at
Dr. Ehteshami's Office Locations
-
1
Cervical Spine Centers, PLLC18700 N 64th Dr Ste 105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 656-4220
-
2
Cervical Spine Centers, PLLC13760 N 93rd Ave Ste 203, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (480) 656-4220Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Cervical Spine Centers, PLLC3815 E Bell Rd Ste 2700, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 656-4220Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Cervical Spine Centers, PLLC9941 N 95th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 656-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ehteshami?
Dr. E and his assistant Larissa are everything one hopes to find when the scary happens. Our situation was a mess, my husband wiped out by a semi on Hwy 10 (he was in a Fiesta), the pain/neck nerve damage was so bad we thought he might lose the use of his arm. I needed an SCS battery replacement surgery. Hubby's work closing it's doors. Trying to coordinate with ins., getting approvals, etc., before ins. goes away. Larissa was a miracle worker pulling everything together in record time, always with a smile, and Dr. E took care of both of us so I didn't have to find another surgeon. Hubby's results were beyond everything we hoped for. They genuinely cared about our pain and the stress of everything, always taking the time to give us the reassurance we desperately needed, understanding our personal issues, and the way they made it all happen was truly life saving for us. To Dr. E, and Larissa, we can't thank you both enough, and will be forever thankful for all you've done.
About Dr. John Ehteshami, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457518391
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University of California, Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehteshami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehteshami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehteshami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehteshami works at
Dr. Ehteshami has seen patients for Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehteshami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehteshami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehteshami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehteshami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehteshami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.