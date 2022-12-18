See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. John Ehteshami, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (51)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Ehteshami, MD

Dr. John Ehteshami, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Ehteshami works at Renovation Orthopaedics, LLC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ehteshami's Office Locations

  1
    Cervical Spine Centers, PLLC
    18700 N 64th Dr Ste 105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 656-4220
  2
    Cervical Spine Centers, PLLC
    13760 N 93rd Ave Ste 203, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 656-4220
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3
    Cervical Spine Centers, PLLC
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 2700, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 656-4220
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4
    Cervical Spine Centers, PLLC
    9941 N 95th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 656-4220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr. E and his assistant Larissa are everything one hopes to find when the scary happens. Our situation was a mess, my husband wiped out by a semi on Hwy 10 (he was in a Fiesta), the pain/neck nerve damage was so bad we thought he might lose the use of his arm. I needed an SCS battery replacement surgery. Hubby's work closing it's doors. Trying to coordinate with ins., getting approvals, etc., before ins. goes away. Larissa was a miracle worker pulling everything together in record time, always with a smile, and Dr. E took care of both of us so I didn't have to find another surgeon. Hubby's results were beyond everything we hoped for. They genuinely cared about our pain and the stress of everything, always taking the time to give us the reassurance we desperately needed, understanding our personal issues, and the way they made it all happen was truly life saving for us. To Dr. E, and Larissa, we can't thank you both enough, and will be forever thankful for all you've done.
    Scott and Stacey S. — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. John Ehteshami, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457518391
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • University of California, Berkeley
    • Orthopedic Surgery
