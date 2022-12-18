Overview of Dr. John Ehteshami, MD

Dr. John Ehteshami, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Ehteshami works at Renovation Orthopaedics, LLC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.