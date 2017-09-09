See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. John Eilbert, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Eilbert, MD

Dr. John Eilbert, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Eilbert works at Greater Newport Physicians in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eilbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coast Pulmonary & Internal Medicine
    9940 Talbert Ave Ste 101, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Migraine
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Migraine

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Eilbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1477644433
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Genl Hosp
    Residency
    • North Westchester Hosp
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Eilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eilbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eilbert works at Greater Newport Physicians in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eilbert’s profile.

    Dr. Eilbert speaks American Sign Language and Armenian.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eilbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

