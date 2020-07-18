Dr. John Ellerton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellerton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ellerton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ellerton, MD
Dr. John Ellerton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and University Medical Center.
Dr. Ellerton works at
Dr. Ellerton's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Cancer Specialists6190 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 970-4113
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love this dr,, he was wonderful with my sons leukemia,back in 1992 ,,,and my son loved him ,,,thank you dr Ellerton mrs kasel????
About Dr. John Ellerton, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1962585745
Education & Certifications
- St Michael'S Hospital
- St Michael'S Hospital
- McGill University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellerton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellerton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellerton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellerton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellerton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellerton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellerton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.