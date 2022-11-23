Overview of Dr. John Ellington, MD

Dr. John Ellington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.



Dr. Ellington works at Orthocarolina In Monroe in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.