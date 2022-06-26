Dr. John Ellington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ellington, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ellington, MD
Dr. John Ellington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Dr. Ellington's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 687-1322Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building1755 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 904-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Ellington for about 30 years and I dread the day he retires. He is professional, compassionate, knowledgeable and caring physician all the times. I am a retired RN and worked with Dr. Ellington at our local hospital. Medical professionals are very picky in choosing a physician, so it is a high recommendation!
About Dr. John Ellington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellington has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Endometrial Ablation and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.