Overview of Dr. John Ellis, DPM

Dr. John Ellis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Ellis works at John M Cuffari DPM Inc in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.