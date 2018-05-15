Overview of Dr. John Ellis, MD

Dr. John Ellis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Centerpoint Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Ascentist ENT in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.