Dr. John Ellis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ellis, MD
Dr. John Ellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Ellis Clinic P.c.5100 N Brookline Ave Ste 465, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr and PA and staff I have ever been to. Very helpful.
About Dr. John Ellis, MD
- Family Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Wisc Med Sch
- St Anthony Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ellis works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
