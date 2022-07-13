Dr. John Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ellis, MD
Dr. John Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine4500 Brockton Ave Ste 204, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 296-6676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
John G. Ellis MD Inc.40949 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Loved him. Very direct
About Dr. John Ellis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750351771
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Steroid Injection and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
