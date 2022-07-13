Overview of Dr. John Ellis, MD

Dr. John Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Riverside, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Steroid Injection and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.