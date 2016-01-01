Dr. Emmel II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Emmel II, MD
Overview of Dr. John Emmel II, MD
Dr. John Emmel II, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Emmel II works at
Dr. Emmel II's Office Locations
Charleston Center5 CHARLESTON CENTER DR, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 958-3300
Geriatric Facility Care Specialists27 Gamecock Ave Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 769-8215
Geriatric Facility Care Spclsts1049b Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 849-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Emmel II, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emmel II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emmel II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emmel II works at
Dr. Emmel II has seen patients for Ataxia, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmel II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmel II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmel II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmel II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmel II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.