Overview of Dr. John J Entwistle, DO

Dr. John J Entwistle, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.



Dr. Entwistle works at Carilion Clinic Physical Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.