Dr. John J Entwistle, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Entwistle's Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 224-5170Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had 2 brain aneurysms, one ruptured, Dr. Entwistle did surgery and repaired both using the coiling technique. My wife has fully recovered and is doing amazing. I thank God and Dr. Entwistle everyday for giving my wife back to me and my boys. Stacey Hicks C.E.O. Princeton Rescue Squad
About Dr. John J Entwistle, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1558682112
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Entwistle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Entwistle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Entwistle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Entwistle has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Entwistle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Entwistle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Entwistle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Entwistle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Entwistle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.