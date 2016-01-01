Overview

Dr. John Erickstad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Erickstad works at Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck 9th St Clinic in Bismarck, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.