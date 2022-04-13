Dr. John Essepian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essepian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Essepian, MD
Overview of Dr. John Essepian, MD
Dr. John Essepian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with The Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins University
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Essepian's Office Locations
- 1 5249 Duke St Ste 5255, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 823-5205
-
2
Eye Physicians and Surgeons3031 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Essepian?
I found Dr Essepian office staff very friendly. The clinic where the surgery was performed was an excellent and friendly environment. The nurses could not be nicer and tried their hardest to make me relaxed. With the first eye I was not really understanding what to expect. I could not relax, Dr Essepian was patient with me. The second eye was a breeze. I see reviews saying he doesn't have bedside manner. I was not looking for a bed partner I wanted someone to do their job and he did. I have already recommended him to my sister and friends. Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. John Essepian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1376766816
Education & Certifications
- The Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins University
- Georgetown University The Center For Sight
- Fairfax Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Essepian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Essepian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Essepian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Essepian has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Essepian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Essepian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essepian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Essepian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Essepian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.