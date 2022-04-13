Overview of Dr. John Essepian, MD

Dr. John Essepian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with The Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins University



They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.