Overview of Dr. John Estivo, DO

Dr. John Estivo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Estivo works at Mid Continent Orthopedics in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.