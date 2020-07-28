Dr. John Evans, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Evans, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Evans, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-5501
-
2
Warren Clinic Cardiology - Muskogee Xavier Building101 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 683-1831
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
I have him as a doctor I think he is the best in my book
About Dr. John Evans, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790075034
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.