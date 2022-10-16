See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Conroe, TX
Dr. John Fackler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (25)
Map Pin Small Conroe, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Fackler, MD

Dr. John Fackler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Fackler works at Houston Methodist in Conroe, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fackler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 110, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-8000
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Woodlands
    17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 210, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr. Fackler has done both my knees and a reverse shoulder replacement and have had no problems. He has been a great doctor to me and even ordered test for my husband when his Doctor couldn’t find anything. Dr Fackler thru test found cancer in my husband and he was able to get treatment. A very good Doctor and I recommend him to anyone!!!
    Rosalie Elaine Brown — Oct 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Fackler, MD
    About Dr. John Fackler, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1447242128
    Education & Certifications

    • R E Thomason General Hospital|Texas Tech University / William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Fackler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fackler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fackler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fackler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fackler has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fackler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fackler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fackler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fackler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fackler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

