Overview of Dr. John Fadel, MD

Dr. John Fadel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY.



Dr. Fadel works at John Fadel, MD in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.