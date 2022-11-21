Overview

Dr. John Fagan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Fagan works at Aspen Family Medicine & Geriatrics in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Wellness Examination and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.