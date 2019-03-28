Overview

Dr. John Faichney, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.



Dr. Faichney works at Endocrinology Consultants in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.