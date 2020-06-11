Overview of Dr. John Fairbanks, MD

Dr. John Fairbanks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Fairbanks works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Interstitial Cystitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.