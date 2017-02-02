Overview of Dr. John Fallick, MD

Dr. John Fallick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fallick works at General Surgery Associates LLC in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.