Overview of Dr. John Fanning, MD

Dr. John Fanning, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Fanning works at UAB Health Center Huntsville in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.