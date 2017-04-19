Overview of Dr. John Farella, MD

Dr. John Farella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Farella works at Riverdale Plastic Surgery Ctr in Bronx, NY with other offices in Mount Kisco, NY and White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.