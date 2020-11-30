Overview of Dr. John Farinacci, DO

Dr. John Farinacci, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Farinacci works at South Suburban Womens Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.