Dr. John Farley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Farley, MD
Dr. John Farley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Farley works at
Dr. Farley's Office Locations
Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions
Dignity Health-Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Healthcare Connect
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very knowledgeable compassionate and straight forward
About Dr. John Farley, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427034578
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
