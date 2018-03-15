Dr. John Fatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fatti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Fitness Forum Physical and Occupational Therapy Pllc5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions
Medical Center West5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 251-3162
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fatti was professional, yet kind. He took the time to answer my questions and reassured e about the procedure I was scheduled for.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1225093537
Education & Certifications
- Ne Med Ctr/Ne Bapt
- Suny Upstate Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Fatti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatti accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatti has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatti.
